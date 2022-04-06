Christian Pulisic Responds To Transfer Talk After Being Selected For Chelsea Media Duty

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic has declared himself happy at Chelsea amid rumors linking him with a possible summer move to Juventus.

Pulisic spoke to the media in a press conference on Tuesday on the eve of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being selected for official media duty, it is not yet clear if Pulisic will be picked to start on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has only started 10 of Chelsea 29 Premier League matches so far this season.

That lack of regular game time had fueled talk of a possible exit, but Pulisic said: "I'm happy here.

"We've done some great things while I've been here. I'm enjoying my football. I'm not worried about that (a transfer) right now."

Although Pulisic is only a squad player at Chelsea, he played a leading role in the USMNT's qualification bid for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The highlight of that qualification campaign came last month when Pulisic scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Panama.

The United States will play England at Qatar 2022 after both nations were placed in Group B at last week's World Cup draw.