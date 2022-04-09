Mother Says Cristiano Ronaldo "Assaulted" Her Son After Everton Beat Manchester United

The mother of a 14-year-old boy with autism has claimed that her son was left with a bruised hand and a broken phone after being "assaulted" by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Footage emerged on Saturday showing Manchester United forward Ronaldo storming off the pitch at Goodison Park after his side had lost 1-0 to Everton.

In a short video that went viral on social media, Ronaldo was seen appearing to slap an object to the ground as he walked past a group of fans, although the incident was not fully captured in shot.

It was reported by Sky Sports shortly after the incident that United were investigating.

Meanwhile, a Merseyside Police spokesperson told the Liverpool Echo that they were liaising with the two clubs, reviewing CCTV and "carrying out extensive witness enquiries" after "it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch".

Ronaldo issued an apology for his "outburst" in an Instagram post around eight hours after the incident, but did not go into detail about what he had or had not done.

But Sarah Kelly gave the Echo a detailed account of what she alleges happened to her 14-year-old son Jake Harding, who had been attending his first ever Everton game.

The newspaper quoted her as saying: "At full-time the Man United players started walking off. We were in the Park End so we were right by the tunnel where they came walking past - my son was there videoing them all.

"He filmed all the United players walking through. And then he lowered his phone because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He lowered his phone to see what it was - he didn't even speak.

"Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper and smashed the phone out of my son's hand and carried on walking."

The Echo published a photo Kelly sent them, which appeared to show a bruised hand, and they also claim to have been shown images of a phone with a broken screen.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Everton vs Manchester United on Saturday IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Kelly added: "I was crying, I was shook up, Jacob was in complete shock - he's autistic and he's got dyspraxia as well, so he didn’t really digest what was happening until he’s come home now.

"He's really upset about it and it's completely put him off going to the game again. This is the first football game he's been to and this has happened.

"We had an absolutely brilliant day up until those final few seconds when they came off the pitch. It’s completely ruined the day and put a bad taste in our mouth."

In Ronaldo's apology, the 37-year-old attempted to atone for his outburst by offering a free trip "to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

It is unclear whether that offer will be accepted but Kelly admitted that her Everton-supporting son had been very excited to see Ronaldo play at Goodison Park.

Kelly said of the former Real Madrid star: "He's an idol. Yes, he's not from Everton and you like who you like, but Ronaldo's a big player. My son's always been like 'Ronaldo’s going to be there' - he's an icon.

"I'd understand if Jake was waving it in his face but he wasn't near his face, it was down by the floor checking his injury."

She concluded: "He's an autistic boy and he’s been assaulted by a football player, that’s how I see it as a mum."