Did Cristiano Ronaldo Smash Everton Fan's Phone? Man United To Investigate Viral Video

An angry Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to slap a mobile phone out of an Everton fan's hand after Manchester United's 1-0 loss at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The incident occurred as Ronaldo walked off the pitch, passing a group of fans on his way back to the locker rooms.

In footage shared to Twitter by 'EvertonHub', Ronaldo can be seen moving his right arm, before a smashing sound is heard.

Almost at the precise moment that Ronaldo appeared to slap the phone, a fan can be heard goading him by shouting: "You're s***!"

ESPN re-shared the video, after adding a bleep to the original audio.

According to Sky Sports, United are investigating the incident, which happened after Ronaldo endured a frustrating 90 minutes against Everton.

Ronaldo received a yellow card in the 87th minute of the game after booting the ball into the crowd.

He also ended the match with a painful-looking stud mark on his left leg.

United's defeat came in their 17th Premier League game under the stewardship of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

United have only won eight of those games, meaning Rangnick is statistically the worst manager in United's Premier League history based on win percentages.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone

Cristiano Ronaldo's left leg is pictured with a studmark in it after Manchester United's 1-0 loss at Everton in April 2022

Ronaldo's left leg is pictured with a studmark in it after Manchester United's 1-0 loss

Watch

