Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United After "Mutually Agreed" Contract Termination

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player.

The 37-year-old's contract - which had been due to expire in June 2023 - was terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's premature departure from Old Trafford comes a week after an interview aired in which he criticized the club's owners and said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

United broke the news in a 67-word statement that read: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United contract has been terminated IMAGO/PA Images/David Davies

Ronaldo said in a statement of his own: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

