Manchester United Save £16m As Cristiano Ronaldo Agreed To Leave Without Compensation

The divorce between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly a clean split with no financial compensation due.

Ronaldo's second spell at Old Trafford came to an end on Tuesday when it was announced that his contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

Often when a player leaves a club by mutual consent the two parties agree upon a fee relative to the remaining salary payments due.

Ronaldo had another 32 weeks left on his contract, which was worth £500,000 per week, according to the Daily Mail.

Therefore, had Ronaldo stayed at Old Trafford until the original end date of his contract United would have ended up paying him another £16 million.

But United and Ronaldo agreed a clean break, as reported by the Daily Mail, meaning they have no further financial obligations towards the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo will be able to join any club on a free transfer from the start of next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United contract was terminated this week

