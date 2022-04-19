Man United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Liverpool Game After Death Of Newborn Son

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved in Tuesday's Premier League game against Liverpool.

On the eve of the match, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez published a joint statement to announce that their newborn son had died during birth.

The couple had announced last year that Rodriguez was pregnant with twins.

And their statement on Monday said that the birth of their daughter gives them "the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The following day, United issued a statement which began: "Everybody at Manchester United and indeed the football world is sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family".

After quoting Ronaldo and Rodriguez's prior message, it continued: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez were sent thousands of supportive messages after breaking their tragic news.

One such message came from the official Twitter account of Liverpool FC.

It read: "All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family".

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish added: "Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your family for your unimaginable loss."

United go Liverpool as underdogs after losing 5-0 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture in October.