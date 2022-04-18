Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Make Statement After Death Of Newborn Son

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have released a joint statement confirming the death of their newborn son.

The couple had announced in October that Rodriguez, 28, was pregnant with twins.

Ronaldo, 37, posted a gender reveal video in December when he and his long-term girlfriend shared the news that they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Tragically, their son died during birth.

Ronaldo and his partner said they are "devastated" but that the birth of their daughter gives them "the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The statement, signed by both Ronaldo and Rodriguez, read in full: "It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the death of our baby.

"It's the biggest pain any parent can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided.

"We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever."

A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Manchester United's number 7 jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the tragic news of his son's death on Instagram

Ronaldo already had four children. His eldest is 11-year-old Cristiano Jr, who currently plays for the United academy.

Four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo were welcomed via surrogate in June 2017, before Alana Martina became Rodriguez's first biological child with Ronaldo in September of the same year.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as United beat Norwich City 3-2 on Saturday. It is unclear whether he will feature in Tuesday's away game at Liverpool.

A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Manchester United's number 7 jersey
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Make Statement After Death Of Newborn Son

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Emma Raducanu pictured wearing a Tottenham Hotspur jersey
News

Emma Raducanu Pictured In Soccer Jersey After Being "Baptized" As A Tottenham Fan

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes pictured next to his Porsche after being involved in a car crash
News

Bruno Fernandes Trains Hours After Car Crash And Is Passed Fit For Liverpool Vs Man United

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel kisses the Champions League trophy after his Chelsea side beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2021 final
News

Thomas Tuchel Has Still Won Every Semi-Final As A Manager But What Is His Record In Finals?

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Number 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their 2022 FA Cup semi-final
Watch

Watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek And Mason Mount Goals Send Chelsea To 16th FA Cup Final

By Robert SummerscalesApr 17, 2022
Nikola Vlasic (center) is consoled by Declan Rice (left) and Maxwel Cornet after being involved in Ashley Westwood's freak ankle injury during West Ham's Premier League game against Burnley
News

Nikola Vlasic In Tears After Seeing Ashley Westwood's Horrific Ankle Injury

By Robert SummerscalesApr 17, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt
News

How Cristiano Ronaldo Earned £850,000 From Goal Bonuses In Man United's Win Over Norwich

By Robert SummerscalesApr 17, 2022
Paul Pogba grimaces after being accidentally kicked in the head by Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire
Watch

Paul Pogba Furious After Harry Maguire Accidentally Kicks Man United Teammate's Head

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022
Liverpool's players pictured celebrating during a 3-2 win over Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final in April 2022
Watch

Watch All 5 Goals After Liverpool Beat Man City At Wembley To Reach 1st FA Cup Final In 10 Years

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022