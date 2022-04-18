Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Make Statement After Death Of Newborn Son

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have released a joint statement confirming the death of their newborn son.

The couple had announced in October that Rodriguez, 28, was pregnant with twins.

Ronaldo, 37, posted a gender reveal video in December when he and his long-term girlfriend shared the news that they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Tragically, their son died during birth.

Ronaldo and his partner said they are "devastated" but that the birth of their daughter gives them "the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The statement, signed by both Ronaldo and Rodriguez, read in full: "It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the death of our baby.

"It's the biggest pain any parent can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided.

"We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever."

Ronaldo already had four children. His eldest is 11-year-old Cristiano Jr, who currently plays for the United academy.

Four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo were welcomed via surrogate in June 2017, before Alana Martina became Rodriguez's first biological child with Ronaldo in September of the same year.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as United beat Norwich City 3-2 on Saturday. It is unclear whether he will feature in Tuesday's away game at Liverpool.