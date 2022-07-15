Cristiano Ronaldo's Options Drying Up After Chelsea Join PSG In Passing On Man United Forward

Cristiano Ronaldo may be forced to back down in his bid to leave Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo has been absent from United's first two pre-season friendlies after not yet reporting for training due to what Erik ten Hag called "personal issues".

But it is due to footballing issues that Ronaldo has told United he wants a transfer away from Old Trafford.

He is said to be desperate to play in the UEFA Champions League for a 20th straight season, while United have only qualified for the Europa League.

Only a handful of Europe's top clubs could potentially afford Ronaldo's salary and many of them have already passed on the chance to sign him.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in May IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea became the latest club to rule themselves out this week after signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that his focus is now on defense.

It had previously been suggested that Chelsea's new American owners were interested in Ronaldo, partly for commercial reasons.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain had been cited as other potential destinations for Ronaldo.

But Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn ruled out such a move when he told Kicker: "As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer would not fit into our philosophy."

And earlier this week PSG rejected the opportunity to sign Ronaldo after being offered the player by agent Jorge Mendes, according to ESPN.

With his options drying up, Ronaldo may be forced to stick out his now loveless marriage with United until his contract expires in June 2023.