Chelsea Have "Some Interest" In Cristiano Ronaldo "For Business Reasons"

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that Chelsea have "some interest" in signing Cristiano Ronaldo although they are "focusing on other targets".

Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, while it is understood that he is determined to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Ronaldo, but Stamford Bridge is still said to be a possible destination for the 37-year-old.

New Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly held talks with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last month.

American businessman Boehly fronted the consortium which bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in May.

According to Solhekol, if Chelsea are to sign Ronaldo this summer it will likely be because he is wanted by Boehly for commercial reasons, more than he is wanted by manager Thomas Tuchel for what he can do on the pitch.

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo could increase Chelsea's commercial power internationally IMAGO/aal.photo/Fabrizio Andrea Bertani

Chelsea do have a vacancy to fill in attack, after loaning Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan. But Raheem Sterling is expected to sign from Manchester City later this month.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Solhekol said on Thursday: "As far as the Premier League is concerned, there is some interest from Chelsea.

"But the information we've been getting and other people have been reporting all week is that Chelsea are focusing on other targets.

"They are focusing on players like Raheem Sterling. They are focusing on players like Raphinha.

"I think if Cristiano Ronaldo was to go to Chelsea it would be for business reasons, as well as football reasons.

"The new American owners might think it would be great to have somebody like Cristiano Ronaldo playing at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm not so sure that Thomas Tuchel feels that he needs Cristiano Ronaldo at the club but there is interest there."

SEE ALSO: How Manchester United Made Such A Mess Out Of Signing Cristiano Ronaldo