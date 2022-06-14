Darwin Nunez Says Liverpool Tactics Suit His Style As He Targets Trophies

Darwin Nunez is confident that he will prove to be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's tactical ideology.

Liverpool completed the signing of Nunez from Benfica on Tuesday in a deal that could see him become the club's most expensive signing of all time.

Nunez wore the no.9 shirt at Benfica and played as such by spearheading their attack.

He will wear the no.27 at Anfield and it has been suggested that he may have to adapt his style in order for it to align with Klopp's.

But Nunez believes they will be a good fit for each other.

"I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play," Nunez told the club's official website.

"There are some great players here and I think it's going to suit my style of play here.

"As I say, I've watched quite a lot and it's a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I've got in order to help the team."

Though Nunez, 22, was a big hit at Benfica - scoring 34 goals last season - he did not win any team silverware in Portugal.

His only two titles to date came with first club Penarol, where he won the Uruguayan Primera Division in 2017 and 2018.

But he is determined to add to his list of honors during the six years of his freshly-penned Liverpool contact.

Darwin Nunez pictured in a Liverpool jersey after signing from Benfica LFCTV

He added: "When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here.

"You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, 'Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.'

"That's one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool."

If Nunez wins the Champions League with Liverpool, it will increase the transfer fee paid to Benfica.

Liverpool paid Benfica an initial fee of £64 million, according to BBC Sport.

That fee could rise to around £85m - making him Liverpool's most expensive signing ever - depending on how many goals he scores and whether he wins the UCL.