David Beckham Wants "Incredible" Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United

Former Manchester United no.7 David Beckham is hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo continue to wear that famous shirt for "another year or two".

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after 12 years away in August and has been the club's leading scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions.

The 37-year-old's contract is not due to expire until June 2023 but it remains unclear if or how he will feature in the plans of incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

But Beckham told Sky Sports on Sunday: "Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years with Leo [Lionel Messi].

"To see him stay on hopefully at United is important for the fans. It is important to him and we all know how much Man United means to him.”

"He is still doing what he does best; scoring goals and creating. That's what Cristiano does.

“At his age, to be doing what he is doing is really incredible, so hopefully it continues and hopefully he stays for another year or two."

Former United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham is now the co-owner of MLS team Inter Miami.

Beckham was speaking at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix.

As well as chatting to Sky Sports, 47-year-old Beckham was seen catching up with multiple fellow celebrities, including basketball icon Michael Jordan, NFL star Tom Brady and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

A day earlier, United were thrashed 4-0 at Brighton in their penultimate game of the Premier League season.

That result guaranteed that this season will end as United's worst ever in the EPL era in terms of points won and goals conceded.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt

