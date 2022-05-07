Man United's Worst Ever Premier League Season Confirmed As Brighton Close In On Club Record

Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 at Brighton on Saturday to guarantee that the 2021/22 season will end as their worst ever in Premier League history.

Moises Caicedo scored his first EPL goal to give Brighton a deserved half-time lead, before the floodgates opened in the second period.

Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard all found the net after the interval to consign United to their 11th league loss of the campaign.

United's previous worst Premier League campaign came in 2013/14 when they lost 12 games, drew seven and won 19 to finish with 64 points.

With just one game left this season - a final day trip to Crystal Palace - United can only finish with a maximum of 61 points, having won just 16 of their first 37 matches.

As well as being their worst EPL season in terms of points won, United have also conceded more goals than ever before in the competition's history.

But while this has been United's worst season in terms of points for more than 30 years, it is on course to be Brighton's best ever campaign.

Brighton need to finish with 48 points in order to claim that this is their best ever top-flight season based on points per game.

They won 52 points in the 1981/82 season when teams played 42 matches each.

After thrashing United, Brighton have 47 points with two matches remaining. They are against Leeds and West Ham.