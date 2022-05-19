Premier League Relegation Permutations: What Burnley And Leeds Need To Stay Up

Everton's win over Crystal Palace on Thursday saw them exit the relegation battle to leave Burnley and Leeds United in a two-way fight for 17th place.

Leeds will start the final say of the season in the Premier League's relegation zone, level on points with Burnley but below them on goal difference.

Burnley are at home to Newcastle United on Sunday, while Leeds play away at Brentford at the same time.

Premier League Relegation Permutations

What Burnley Need To Do To Stay Up

Burnley's goal difference is 20 superior to that of Leeds, so it will not come into the equation.

Therefore, Burnley simply need to match or better the result Leeds achieve at Brentford.

If Burnley beat Newcastle they cannot be caught (unless Leeds score at least 21 goals at the Brentford Community Stadium).

Similarly, if Leeds lose then Burnley are safe (unless they concede at least 21 goals against Newcastle).

Burnley can guarantee their Premier League safety by beating Newcastle at Turf Moor IMAGO/Colorsport/Alan Martin

What Leeds Need To Do To Stay Up

Leeds need to avoid defeat at Brentford to have any chance of beating the drop.

A draw for Leeds would be enough to stay up if Burnley lose to Newcastle.

But only a win will do for Leeds if Burnley draw.