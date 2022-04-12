Erik Ten Hag Agrees Man United Contract With Ajax Set To Confirm Departure After Cup Final

Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United's new manager at the end of the season.

The 52-year-old has been linked with the Old Trafford job for months, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino believed to have been his main rival.

But after impressing during the interview process, Ten Hag won that duel and has been chosen as the man to lead United into the next chapter of their 120-year history.

According to The Athletic and the Daily Mail, Ten Hag and United have verbally agreed terms on a four-year contract.

Ajax are said to be aware of the agreement.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United's next manager this summer IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Ten Hag is under contract in Amsterdam until June 2023 so United and Ajax must agree on a compensation package.

That is not expected to be a complicated process and it is likely that details will be ironed out by the end of the week.

But Ajax are reportedly keen to keep the deal quiet so that it does not distract Ten Hag or his players from what it set to be a crucial few weeks.

Ajax currently lead the Eredivisie by four points from second place PSV Eindhoven with five matches left to play.

Those two teams are set to meet in the Dutch Cup final on April 17.

It is understood that Ajax will consider announcing Ten Hag's departure publicly - which will then trigger United's official announcement - after that final.

Ten Hag will replace Ralf Rangnick, who has been United's interim manager since November.

United lost 1-0 at Everton on Saturday. That result brought Rangnick's Premier League win percentage down to 47.06, which is the worst record held by any United manager in the competition's history.