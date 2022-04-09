Skip to main content

Ralf Rangnick Has Lowest Win Percentage Of Any Man United Manager In EPL History

Ralf Rangnick is statistically the worst manager in Manchester United's Premier League history.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Everton was his 17th game in charge. United have won just eight of those games, giving Rangnick an EPL win percentage of 47.06%.

No United boss has come close to matching the record set by the club's first ever Premier League era manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson took charge of 810 EPL games from when the competition started in 1992 to his retirement in 2013.

United won 528 of those 810 matches, giving Ferguson a win rate of 65.19%.

The club's most successful manager since Ferguson based on their EPL win percentage has been Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho won 50 of his 93 EPL games, earning a win rate of 53.76%.

That is slightly better than Louis van Gaal's 51.38%, which came from 39 wins in 76 games.

Rangnick will not be United's manager next season. He was only appointed on an interim basis when he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (51.37%) in November.

Current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is expected to be the new man in the Old Trafford dugout next season, although Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked.

Rangnick was asked after his side's loss to Everton whether media speculation around the manager's position had been distracting.

He told BT Sport: "I don't think this should be an excuse.

We are Manchester United. We have lots of international players. There shouldn't be an alibi.

"There will be a new manager next season. If this is announced now or in 10 days it shouldn't have an impact."

Ralf Rangnick looks frustrated after watching his Manchester United team lose 1-0 at Everton in April 2022

