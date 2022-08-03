Erik Ten Hag Criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo For Pre-Season Walk-Out

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's pre-season game with Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo made his first appearance of the Ten Hag era by playing the first 45 minutes against the Spanish side

But the 37-year-old decided against staying to watch the second half and was seen exiting the stadium with defender Diogo Dalot, who did not feature at all in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano IMAGO/PA Images/Dave Thompson

Reacting to Ronaldo's early exit, Ten Hag told Viaplay in Dutch that it is "unacceptable" for "anyone" to leave a match early.

He added: "I tell them that we're a team and you're expected to stay until the end."

Ronaldo has told United that he wants to leave the club this summer due to his ambition to play Champions League soccer.

But no suitable buyer has yet emerged.

Ronaldo could feature in United's Premier League opener against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He is unlikely to start though as Anthony Martial impressed during United's pre-season schedule, scoring three goals.

Martial looks set to line-up as the spearhead of United's attack ahead of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Sancho and Rashford also enjoyed strong pre-seasons, netting three times apiece.