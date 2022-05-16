Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Statement As He Begins First Day As Man United Manager

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to form part of his plans for the 2022/23 season.

Ronaldo, 37, is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2023. But there had been question marks over whether he would want to stay - after United's worst season in Premier League history - or if the new manager would wish to keep him.

Those questions appear to have been answered and it looks as though Ten Hag and Ronaldo are both excited about working together.

"Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he's already shown and I think he's still very ambitious," Ten Hag told De Telegraaf.

"Of course I would like to keep him. He's been very important to Manchester United this year and can produce great statistics."

Those statistics include scoring 18 goals in 30 Premier League games this season.

Erik ten Hag pictured on May 15, 2022

Ronaldo had earlier spoken highly of Ten Hag during an interview with the club's official website.

Last week, Ronaldo told manutd.com: "What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. Things need to change the way he wants.

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best.

"We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well.

"I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

United have one match remaining this season - away at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

That match will be interim manager Ralf Rangnick's final game in charge.

But Ten Hag is already working for United, as of the start of this week.

He told De Telegraaf: "We have agreed that I will be employed by Manchester United from May 16.

"Among other things, with regard to the make-up of the staff and the composition of the squad.

"I will leave my mark and I have to do it very carefully."

It is understood than Ten Hag may be present at Sunday's game against Crystal Palace but that Rangnick will handle team selection.

Erik ten Hag pictured on May 15, 2022
