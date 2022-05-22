Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Watches Manchester United Live Against Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag was at Selhurst Park to watch Manchester United's final game of their worst season in Premier League history.

The Dutchman will be in charge of United next season after signing a three-year contract to take over as manager.

But he was only on a watching brief on Sunday as interim manager Ralf Rangnick picked the team for one last time, before he steps back into a part-time advisory role.

There was no Cristiano Ronaldo for Ten Hag to watch, after the 37-year-old picked up a knock earlier in the week.

Nineteen-year-old Hannibal Mejbri made his first start.

More to follow.

Erik ten Hag pictured (center) in the crowd at Manchester United's final game of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Erik ten Hag pictured (center) in the crowd at Manchester United's final game of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Erik ten Hag pictured (center) in the crowd at Manchester United's final game of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park
News

Erik Ten Hag Watches Manchester United Live Against Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales55 seconds ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a goal against Metz on the final day of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season
News

Kylian Mbappe Wins Fourth Ligue 1 Golden Boot After Scoring Hat-Trick On Final Day

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Neymar celebrates after scoring his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain
Watch

Watch Neymar Score His 100th PSG Goal

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured holding up a jersey reading "Mbappe 2025" after signing his new PSG contract in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First Goals Since Signing New PSG Contract

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Official: PSG Announce Kylian Mbappe Has Signed New Contract

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Amandine Henry pictured (right) celebrating after scoring a wonder goal for Lyon in the 2022 Women's Champions League final against Barcelona
Watch

Watch Amandine Henry Score Outrageous Goal In Women's Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating a goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final
News

Gareth Bale Will Be Fit To Play His Final Real Madrid Game Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured (left) celebrating a goal for PSG with teammate Neymar in April 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe's €150m Signing-On Fee Means PSG Have Effectively Bought Him Twice

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe Chooses PSG Over Real Madrid: "Done And 100% Confirmed", Says Fabrizio Romano

By Robert SummerscalesMay 21, 2022