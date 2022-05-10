Skip to main content

Fabinho Gives Liverpool Injury Scare As Midfielder Limps Off At Aston Villa

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was substituted off inside the opening 30 minutes of Tuesday's Premier League game at Aston Villa.

Fabinho appeared to be suffering from hamstring discomfort, before being replaced by captain Jordan Henderson.

It had been a tough half-hour for Fabinho, who was tasked with keeping taps on fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho.

But the 28-year-old is a key player for Liverpool, who will be desperate for him to recover quickly with two major finals on the horizon.

Liverpool play Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final.

They then take on Southampton and Wolves in their last two Premier League fixtures, before ending the season in Paris in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Fabinho was withdrawn at Villa Park while the score was 1-1.

Douglas Luiz had given Villa the lead inside 176 seconds, before Joel Matip equalized less than three minutes later.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (left) pictured in battle against Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho in May 2022

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (left) pictured in battle against Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (left) pictured in battle against Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho in May 2022
News

Fabinho Gives Liverpool Injury Scare As Midfielder Limps Off At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales23 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured on the front cover of FIFA 2022
News

FIFA Video Game Franchise To Be Renamed EA Sports FC

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Erling Haaland pictured in a Dortmund shirt behind a Man City background
News

Manchester City Make Erling Haaland Statement To Confirm Agreement Ahead Of July 1 Transfer

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
The UEFA Champions League trophy is pictured on display at the group stage draw ceremony in August 2019
News

New UEFA Qualification Rules Could See Five English Teams In Champions League From 2024

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Karim Adeyemi pictured scoring his first senior international goal for Germany against Armenia in 2021
Transfer Talk

Karim Adeyemi To Replace Erling Haaland After Choosing Dortmund Over Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi pictured on his senior debut for England against the Czech Republic in 2019
News

England Duo Eddie Nketiah And Callum Hudson-Odoi Persuaded To Play For Ghana At World Cup

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Jesse Marsch pictured speaking to Erling Haaland during their time at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019
News

Jesse Marsch Tips Erling Haaland For Man City Greatness But Wishes He Was "Coming Home" To Leeds

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
AS front page on Kylian Mbappe's visit to Madrid from May 10, 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe Spotted In Madrid Amid Real Rumors As Spanish Media Gets Excited

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022
News

Assist Stat Shows Why Kevin De Bruyne Is The Most Consistent Creator In EPL History

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago