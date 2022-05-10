Fabinho Gives Liverpool Injury Scare As Midfielder Limps Off At Aston Villa

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was substituted off inside the opening 30 minutes of Tuesday's Premier League game at Aston Villa.

Fabinho appeared to be suffering from hamstring discomfort, before being replaced by captain Jordan Henderson.

It had been a tough half-hour for Fabinho, who was tasked with keeping taps on fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho.

But the 28-year-old is a key player for Liverpool, who will be desperate for him to recover quickly with two major finals on the horizon.

Liverpool play Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final.

They then take on Southampton and Wolves in their last two Premier League fixtures, before ending the season in Paris in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Fabinho was withdrawn at Villa Park while the score was 1-1.

Douglas Luiz had given Villa the lead inside 176 seconds, before Joel Matip equalized less than three minutes later.