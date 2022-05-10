Skip to main content

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Watch Goals From Joel Matip And Sadio Mane Keep EPL Title Race Alive

Liverpool kept up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City by coming from behind to win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Liverpool, who needed a win after dropping two points in a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham on Saturday, fell behind to an early Douglas Luiz goal.

The Reds hit back swiftly through Joel Matip, before Sadio Mane headed in a winner 25 minutes from the end.

Liverpool's victory took them level on points with City, who have played one game fewer.

City have a superior goal difference by three, but Liverpool still plausibly just need Pep Guardiola's team to lose one of their final three matches to be able to finish above them.

Two of City's final three games will take place before Liverpool are next in Premier League action.

Liverpool have Saturday's FA Cup final next on their agenda and with that in mind Mo Salah started on the bench at Villa Park.

Sadio Mane (left) celebrates after scoring Liverpool's winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in May 2022

Villa caught Liverpool cold in the third minute.

Lucas Digne hooked a high cross into the Liverpool penalty area where left-back Kostas Tsimikas was sandwiched between Luiz and Ollie Watkins.

Watkins collided with Tsimikas, whose fall was comedically exaggerated, allowing Luiz to win the header.

Luiz's initial effort was saved by Alisson but the Villa midfielder got to the rebound to give his side the lead.

Liverpool's leveler was equally scrappy.

Tyrone Mings and Marvelous Nakamba both made failed attempts to clear a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick, before the ball fell to Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk's left-footed shot was charged down by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, but the ball ran loose and fell kindly for Matip.

After a crazy start to the game, it took almost an hour for the third goal to arrive.

It came courtesy of Mane, who scored for the 15th time this season, as he used his head to direct a Luis Diaz cross past Martinez.

