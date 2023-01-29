Fabinho Survives VAR Red Card Review For Ugly Foul That Injured Brighton's Evan Ferguson

Liverpool lost 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday but it could have been even worse for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Reds midfielder Fabinho was arguably lucky not to be sent off for an ugly foul on Evan Ferguson.

Fabinho only entered the game as an 85th-minute substitute but he was immediately at the center of the action.

The Brazilian's first involvement was to foul Brighton's Evan Ferguson, who was forced to leave the field with an injury as a consequence.

Fabinho pictured fouling Evan Ferguson during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Brighton ITV Football

Referee David Coote was quick to show Fabinho a yellow card but Fabinho was made to sweat as a VAR review considered whether an upgrade to red was required.

Replays showed that Fabinho had caught Ferguson high on his right ankle.

But to the surprise of many viewers, Fabinho was allowed to stay on the field.

A red card would have resulted in Fabinho being banned from Liverpool's next three matches.

Sunday's game had started well for Liverpool.

Harvey Elliott fired the Reds in front with his second FA Cup goal of the season but Brighton claimed a deserved equalizer just before half-time.

Brighton's leveler came from a long-range shot by Tariq Lamptey that was diverted into the net by a lucky deflection off Lewis Dunk.

But there was nothing lucky about the goal that won the game in second-half added time.

Kaoru Mitoma produced a moment of FA Cup magic as he juggled with the ball inside a congested penalty area before volleying a sweet strike past Reds keeper Alisson Becker.