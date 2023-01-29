Watch Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma Knock Liverpool Out Of FA Cup With Added-Time Wonder Goal

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

The FA Cup holders are out after Brighton came from behind to beat Liverpool at the AMEX Stadium on Sunday.

Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead with his second FA Cup goal of the season but Brighton claimed a deserved equalizer just before half-time.

Brighton's leveler came from a long-range shot by Tariq Lamptey that was diverted into the net by a lucky deflection off Lewis Dunk.

But there was nothing lucky about the goal that won the game in second-half added time.

Kaoru Mitoma produced a moment of FA Cup magic as he juggled with the ball inside a congested penalty area before volleying a sweet strike past Reds keeper Alisson Becker.

Mitoma has now scored four goals in his last six Brighton games.