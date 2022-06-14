Fans Berate Gareth Southgate As Hungary Inflict England's Heaviest Home Loss Since 1928

England were booed off at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium on Tuesday after being thrashed 4-0 by Hungary in UEFA Nations League Group A3.

Roland Sallai got Hungary's first two goals before Zsolt Nagy netted the third.

Daniel Gazdag then completed the rout after England had been reduced to 10 men when John Stones picked up his second yellow card in the 82nd minute.

SEE MORE: England 0-4 Hungary - Watch All The Goals From Wolverhampton Walloping

The result was England's heaviest home defeat since 1928 when Scotland won 5-1 at Wembley.

It also meant that England's current run of form is now their worst during Gareth Southgate's reign as manager.

Southgate was targeted by chants from fans during the game as choruses of "You Don't Know What You're Doing" rang around the stadium.

But former England midfielder Joe Cole leaped to Southgate's defense but conceded that his team had been awful on the night.

"A shocking performance, the players were not at it and the attitudes were wrong," Cole told Channel 4. "I can understand the frustration of the fans.

"Does Gareth Southgate know what he is doing? Of course, he has taken the team to a semi-final and final but that was dreadful."

Ex-England defender Jamie Carragher also stood up for Southgate.

On the chants by fans, Carragher tweeted: "Shut up you clowns. This manager has taken the country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966."

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his side's 4-0 home defeat by Hungary in June 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Southgate was defended by journalist Oliver Holt too.

The chief sports writer for The Mail on Sunday tweeted: "Southgate takes England to the World Cup semis and the final of the Euros in the last two major tournaments.

"And qualifies for this World Cup seamlessly. And fans are abusing him because we've lost a relatively meaningless game? It's pathetic".