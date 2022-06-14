Skip to main content

Highlights: England 0-4 Hungary - Watch All The Goals From Wolverhampton Walloping

England are in serious danger of being relegated from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League after being thrashed 4-0 at home by Hungary.

Roland Sallai got Hungary's first two goals at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium before Zsolt Nagy netted the third.

Daniel Gazdag then completed the rout after England had been reduced to 10 men when John Stones picked up his second yellow card in the 82nd minute.

The result left England bottom of Group A3 with just two points from their opening four games.

Hungary are top after beating England twice, drawing with Germany and losing to Italy.

England do not play again until September 23 when they face Italy at the San Siro.

A defeat in that game would guarantee relegation for Gareth Southgate's team, who finish their campaign at home to Germany on September 26.

