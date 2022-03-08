Skip to main content

FIFA Says Foreign Players Can Suspend Contracts With Russian Clubs But Union Demands More

Soccer's world governing body has declared that foreign players signed to Russian clubs can suspend their contracts until June 30.

FIFA's ruling, which also applies to non-Russian coaches at Russian clubs, means that eligible individuals are free to join other teams, albeit only on a temporary basis.

The move comes just over a week after FIFA and UEFA announced that the Russian national team and all Russia clubs would be banned from international competition "until further notice".

In its latest statement, FIFA wrote: "Foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022).

"Players and coaches will be considered out of contract until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind."

FIFA has declared that foreign players signed to Russian clubs can suspend their contracts

FIFA have made the same allowance for foreign players and coaches in Ukraine, where football has been suspended since martial law was imposed following Russia's invasion of the country on February 24.

The move was made "in order to provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs," FIFA said.

World soccer's players' union FIFPRO does not believe that the measures for players contracted to Russian clubs go far enough.

"While some measures adopted today are helpful amendments, the decision to allow foreign players to only suspend their contracts and thus only temporarily leave Russian clubs is too timid," FIFPRO said.

"It will be hard for players to find employment for the remainder of the season with uncertainty looming over them and, within a few weeks, they will be in a very difficult situation once again.

"These players should be allowed to terminate their contracts."

Last week, the Polish soccer association called on FIFA to grant an emergency reopening of the transfer window.

Domestic soccer in Russia is continuing as normal at present, but Spartak Moscow have been kicked out of the Europa League.

Spartak had been due to host RB Leipzig on Thursday but the German club will instead receive a bye to the quarter-finals.

