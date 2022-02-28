Skip to main content

FIFA And UEFA Ban Russia And All Russian Clubs From World Soccer

Russia will not be allowed to compete for a place at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA increased its sanctions on Monday.

FIFA and UEFA issued a joint statement in which they announced that the Russian national team and all Russia clubs would be banned from international competition "until further notice".

It read in full: "Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which decisions envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

The statement did not directly reference FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who accepted the Russian Order of Friendship from Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2019.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured holding the World Cup trophy while talking to Vladimir Putin at Russia 2018

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured holding the World Cup trophy while talking to Vladimir Putin at Russia 2018

Soccer's world governing body had published a statement less than 24 hours earlier to announce that Russia could continue to compete but could not host any games, use their national flag or play their national anthem.

FIFA's initial response also demanded that the Russian national team must be referred to as the "Football Union of Russia" instead of "Russia".

This response to Putin's army invading Ukraine was dismissed as tokenistic and unsatisfactory by the majority of the international soccer community.

President of the Polish Football Association Cezary Kulesza tweeted on Sunday: "Today's FIFA decision is totally unacceptable.

"We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is."

Poland had been due to play Russia on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying semi-final.

The winner of that match was scheduled to play Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place at Qatar 2022.

But like their Polish counterparts, the Swedish and Czech soccer associations both vowed to boycott any games against the Russian national team.

Prior to FIFA's decision to ban Russia from international football, this unified stance among their potential qualifying opponents presented a possible situation which could have seen the "Football Union of Russia" handed a place at this year's finals by default.

That would have caused a bigger problem for FIFA because multiple national teams - including England, Denmark, Scotland, Switzerland and Wales - had also made it clear that they would refuse to fulfill any fixtures against Russia.

At club level, the new ruling will directly affect the 2021/22 Europa League, with Spartak Moscow now eliminated ahead of their proposed last 16 encounter with RB Leipzig.

UEFA have confirmed that Leipzig will receive a bye through to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Poland are expected to be given a bye in their World Cup qualifying semi-final, rather than having to play a new opponent.

UEFA further moved to distance itself from Putin by ending its lucrative partnership with Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy company.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured holding the World Cup trophy while talking to Vladimir Putin at Russia 2018
News

FIFA And UEFA Ban Russia And All Russian Clubs From World Soccer

By Robert Summerscales
29 minutes ago
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates Parma's win over SPAL in Serie B in February 2022
News

New Gianluigi Buffon Contract To Keep Italy Legend Playing For Parma Beyond 46th Birthday

By Robert Summerscales
54 minutes ago
FIFA's logo and the Russian flag are seen displayed on a phone screen
News

FIFA Ruling On Russian Flag Changes Nothing As World Cup Rivals Still Refuse To Play

By Robert Summerscales
2 hours ago
Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch pictured posing with two trophies in 2021, after winning both the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup for the second season in a row
Features

Who Is New Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch? American Set To Replace Sacked Marcelo Bielsa

By Robert Summerscales
3 hours ago
Liverpool's players celebrate with the EFL Cup trophy after beating Chelsea in the 2022 final
News

Thiago Alcantara Celebrates Liverpool's EFL Cup Win But Will He Get A Medal?

By Robert Summerscales
20 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher kisses the EFL Cup trophy after starring for Liverpool in their victory over Chelsea
News

Liverpool Player Ratings Vs Chelsea As 9/10 Caoimhin Kelleher Wins EFL Cup

By Robert Summerscales
22 hours ago
Edouard Mendy pictured during the 2022 EFL Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool
News

Chelsea Player Ratings Vs Liverpool As 8/10 Edouard Mendy Is Star Man Despite Penalty Snub

By Robert Summerscales
22 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Porto in November 2021
Watch

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara Seen Crying At EFL Cup Final After Suffering Injury In Warm-Up

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 27, 2022
Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2003 - the year he bought Chelsea FC
News

Chelsea FC Make Statement On Ukraine "Situation" Without Mentioning Russia Or Roman Abramovich

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 27, 2022