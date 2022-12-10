Skip to main content

France Knock England Out Of World Cup After Harry Kane Misses Penalty Kick

England 1-2 France

England are out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-1 to France in Saturday night's quarter-final at Al-Bayt Stadium.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored for the reigning world champions, either side of a Harry Kane equalizer from the penalty spot.

Kane had the chance to level from the spot again but sent his second penalty kick high over the crossbar.

France will play Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

England captain Harry Kane pictured after missing a penalty kick during a World Cup quarter-final against France in December 2022

France took the lead in the 17th minute when Antoine Griezmann teed up Tchouameni to beat Jordan Pickford from 25 yards.

England were furious as they believed that Dayot Upamecano had fouled Bukayo Saka in the build-up.

However, the goal survived a VAR review.

Upamecano got away with another possible foul midway through the first half after bringing down Kane dangerously close to the edge of the penalty area.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio did not award a foul. Replays later suggested that Kane had been stopped illegally but just outside the box, so VAR could not intervene.

But Sampaio did point to the penalty spot early in the second half after Saka was clearly fouled by Tchouameni.

Kane stepped up to convert the spot-kick and became England's joint leading scorer by equaling Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals.

England were now in the ascendency and twice came close to going ahead in normal time.

Harry Maguire shaved the outside of the post with a powerful header, shortly before Saka fired wide from close range.

It was far from one-way traffic though. At the other end, Pickford was called upon to make a smart save to deny Giroud.

But the former Arsenal striker beat the England keeper from another chance moments later.

Giroud met an Antoine Griezmann cross with a powerful header to put France back into front in the 78th minute.

England responded well and won their second penalty of the evening after a VAR review found Theo Hernandez guilty of barging Mason Mount to the ground.

Kane tried to replicate his earlier effort but sent his shot over the crossbar.

