Skip to main content

Harry Kane Equals Wayne Rooney's Record Of 53 England Goals Despite Playing 40 Fewer Games

Harry Kane moved level with Wayne Rooney at the top of England's all-time list of scorers by netting in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against France.

Kane fired a 54th-minute penalty kick into the top corner, past Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris, after Bukayo Saka had been fouled by Aurelien Tchouameni.

Both Kane and Rooney have now scored 53 goals for England.

Kane's 53 goals have come in just 80 games, while Rooney called time on his international career after playing in 120 matches. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seventeen of Kane's first 53 England goals have been scored direct from penalty kicks.

More to follow.

Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick against France at the 2022 World Cup to score his 53rd goal for England

Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick against France at the 2022 World Cup to score his 53rd goal for England

In This Article (2)

England
England
France
France

Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick against France at the 2022 World Cup to score his 53rd goal for England
News

Harry Kane Equals Wayne Rooney's Record Of 53 England Goals Despite Playing 40 Fewer Games

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during his last ever appearance at a FIFA World Cup - in Portugal's 1-0 loss to Morocco in 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Story Ends In Tears

By Robert Summerscales
Morocco no.19 Youssef En Nesyri pictured outjumping Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to score in a World Cup quarter-final at Qatar 2022
News

Morocco Eliminate Portugal To Make World Cup History As First Ever African Semi-Finalists

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured kissing the ball before converting a penalty against Ghana to score at his fifth FIFA World Cup for Portugal
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Men's International Appearance Record By Earning 196th Portugal Cap

By Robert Summerscales
Portugal coach Fernando Santos (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured on the sidelines during their team's 6-1 win over Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out Again As Portugal's Quarter-Final XI To Face Morocco Is Named

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured making a save during his side's penalty-shootout win over Holland at the 2022 World Cup
News

Emiliano Martinez Provides Penalty Heroics As Argentina Win Quarter-Final Shootout After Holland's Dramatic Comeback

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured (right) celebrating with Nahuel Molina after an Argentina goal against Holland at the 2022 World Cup
News

Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Assists Record For Most Goals Set Up In Knockout Phase

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar pictured hugging Leonardo Perisic, son of Croatia soccer star Ivan Perisic, after Brazil were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
Watch

Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss

By Robert Summerscales
Croatia's players pictured celebrating after beating Brazil in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Brazil Out Of World Cup After Croatia Win ANOTHER Penalty Shootout

By Robert Summerscales