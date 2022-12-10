Harry Kane Equals Wayne Rooney's Record Of 53 England Goals Despite Playing 40 Fewer Games

Harry Kane moved level with Wayne Rooney at the top of England's all-time list of scorers by netting in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against France.

Kane fired a 54th-minute penalty kick into the top corner, past Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris, after Bukayo Saka had been fouled by Aurelien Tchouameni.

Both Kane and Rooney have now scored 53 goals for England.

Kane's 53 goals have come in just 80 games, while Rooney called time on his international career after playing in 120 matches.

Seventeen of Kane's first 53 England goals have been scored direct from penalty kicks.

More to follow.