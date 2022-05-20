Skip to main content

Frank Lampard Hails Keeping Everton In EPL As "One Of The Greatest Moments" Of His Career

Frank Lampard has declared keeping Everton in the Premier League as "one of the greatest moments of my footballing life and career".

Everton came from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on Thursday - a result which guaranteed their survival after a tense relegation battle.

Lampard enjoyed a stellar playing career, which saw him make 106 international appearances for England and perform at three World Cups.

At club level, Lampard won 13 trophies with Chelsea, including three Premier League titles and one Champions League.

But the 43-year-old, who has been in charge at Goodison Park since January 31, ranks keeping Everton up as one of his career highlights.

He told BBC Sport: "It is one of the greatest moments of my footballing life and career.

"I have been very fortunate to have amazing times, especially at Chelsea as a player and a coach.

Everton manager Frank Lampard pictured celebrating during his side's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in May 2022

Everton manager Frank Lampard pictured celebrating during his side's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace

"But when you feel the feelings and desperation of what relegation brings to the table, it is different. You need to dig in. You lose games, you fight to do something and then you lose another game.

"People think you should fly up the table and it is never that way. Coming in here three and a half months ago with my amazing staff, positive people who work so hard, and trying to affect things and getting a reaction from the players, from the fans and feeling unity when it looked split. This club is special and I am proud to be manager of Everton on this night.

"I thought I might cry [at full-time], I thought I might jump out of my body. Nobody can question the celebrations at the end. It is easy to say 'but you haven't won anything'. You know what, come and work at this club for a few months and see the difficulties and what it means to people to stay in this league.

"See us 2-0 down at half-time, playing poorly, ridiculous second goal and then see the character they showed. See the fans on the pitch in good heart and spirit. They have pulled us over the line, they have been more than a 12th man. But the players also deserve huge credit. An amazing night."

Lampard made a key substitution at half time when he introduced Dele Alli in place of Andre Gomes.

"Dele was brilliant when he came on," said Lampard added. "He changed the game individually."

He added: "I can't take too much credit. I didn't come up with some new magical tactics. We went direct, but no problem in this position. But we relied on the players."

Everton go to Arsenal on the final day and could possibly climb above Southampton to finish the season in 16th place if they win or draw.

Everton manager Frank Lampard pictured celebrating during his side's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in May 2022
News

Frank Lampard Hails Keeping Everton In EPL As "One Of The Greatest Moments" Of His Career

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
A general view of Turf Moor ahead of Burnley's Premier League game against Wolves in April 2022
News

Premier League Relegation Permutations: What Burnley And Leeds Need To Stay Up

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Everton players and fans celebrate the goal which saw them avoid relegation from the Premier League in May 2022
News

Everton Avoid Relegation To Maintain Status As Premier League Ever-Presents

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Jordan Ayew (right) pictured celebrating at Goodison Park after scoring a goal for Crystal Palace against Everton in May 2022
Watch

Watch Jordan Ayew Score Against Everton Minutes After Surviving VAR Red Card Check

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Referee Salima Mukansanga pictured during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and Guinea in January 2022
News

Three Women And EPL Duo Among 36 Referees Selected For FIFA World Cup In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Gareth Bale (right) and Aaron Ramsey pictured during Wales' 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Named In Wales Squad For FIFA World Cup Play-Off

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
RoboKeeper pictured in 2008
Watch

Watch Robot Goalkeeper Save Lionel Messi Penalty On PSG Visit To Museum In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured holding the Champions League trophy during an open-top bus parade in 2019
News

Liverpool FC Confirm Plans For Trophy Parade Day After Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
A pair of Premier League branded arches pictured at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium ahead of their trophy presentation in May 2018
News

Liverpool Will Lift Replica Premier League Trophy At Anfield If They Win Title On Sunday

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago