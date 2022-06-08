Tottenham Confirm 2nd Summer Signing As Fraser Forster Becomes 4th England International In Squad

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that goalkeeper Fraser Forster will join them on a free transfer from Southampton this summer.

The 34-year-old will join Spurs on July 1 and his contract will tie him to the London club until June 2024.

Forster is Tottenham's second confirmed summer signing, after Ivan Perisic - who will also join on a free transfer once his Inter Milan contract expires at the end of this month.

While Perisic is expected to be a key member of Antonio Conte's first team, Forster is likely to play the role of understudy for main goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But Forster has a safe pair of hands. He has made 134 Premier League appearances for Southampton, keeping 42 clean sheets.

Forster has also represented England six times, with his caps coming between 2013 and 2016.

Tottenham will now have four senior England internationals in their squad, with Forster joining Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Eric Dier.