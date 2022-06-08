Skip to main content

Tottenham Confirm 2nd Summer Signing As Fraser Forster Becomes 4th England International In Squad

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that goalkeeper Fraser Forster will join them on a free transfer from Southampton this summer.

The 34-year-old will join Spurs on July 1 and his contract will tie him to the London club until June 2024.

Forster is Tottenham's second confirmed summer signing, after Ivan Perisic - who will also join on a free transfer once his Inter Milan contract expires at the end of this month.

While Perisic is expected to be a key member of Antonio Conte's first team, Forster is likely to play the role of understudy for main goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But Forster has a safe pair of hands. He has made 134 Premier League appearances for Southampton, keeping 42 clean sheets.

Forster has also represented England six times, with his caps coming between 2013 and 2016.

Tottenham will now have four senior England internationals in their squad, with Forster joining Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Eric Dier.

Fraser Forster pictured warming up ahead of England's game with Switzerland in March 2022

Fraser Forster has not played for England since 2016 but he has been part of Gareth Southgate's squad as recently as March 2022

Fraser Forster pictured warming up ahead of England's game with Switzerland in March 2022
News

Tottenham Confirm 2nd Summer Signing As Fraser Forster Becomes 4th England International In Squad

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella pictured scoring in his side's 2-1 win over Hungary in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Italy 2-1 Hungary - Watch Nicolo Barella And Lorenzo Pellegrini Net In Azzuri Win

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Michael Owen pictured during Channel 4's UEFA Nations League coverage in June 2022
News

Michael Owen Reacts To Love Island Joke After Daughter Gemma Enters Reality TV Dating Show

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
England fans pictured celebrating in Munich after Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal in a 1-1 draw with Germany in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Germany 1-1 England - Watch All The Goals Including Harry Kane's 50th For Three Lions

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Harry Kane pictured scoring his 50th goal for England by converting a penalty kick in their 1-1 draw against Germany on June 7, 2022
News

Penalty King Harry Kane Becomes Second Player To Score 50 England Goals

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Antoine Griezmann pictured in front of an empty net during France's UEFA Nations League game with Croatia, moments before he sent his shot wide
Watch

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France - Watch Nations League Goals Plus Antoine Griezmann's Big Miss

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022
Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic pictured getting close to Norway striker Erling Haaland during their sides' UEFA Nations League match in Stockholm in June 2022
News

Erling Haaland's Perfect Response To Alexander Milosevic Threatening To Break His Legs

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured hugging James Milner after their 2022 FA Cup final win over Chelsea
News

Jurgen Klopp "Grateful" To James Milner For Taking Pay Cut To Sign New Liverpool Contract

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring for Norway in a 2-1 win over Sweden in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Sweden 1-2 Norway - Watch Erling Haaland Score 17th And 18th International Goals

By Robert SummerscalesJun 5, 2022