Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus Targets EPL Golden Boot But Thinks Richarlison Could Also Be A Contender

Gabriel Jesus is targeting individual glory as well as team success in his first season as an Arsenal player.

The 25-year-old swapped Premier League champions Manchester City for the top-four hopefuls this summer in a bid to get more game time.

In six seasons at City, his highest tally of EPL goals came in the 2019/20 campaign when he scored 14.

But at Arsenal he should get more minutes and play primarily in his favored no.9 position, rather than the wide role he was often given at City.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring four goals for Manchester City in their 5-1 win over Watford in April 2022

Gabriel Jesus scored 95 Premier League goals in 236 appearances for Manchester City

These new circumstances could make Jesus a contender for the Premier League's Golden Boot award.

Indeed, that is his target but he believes another Brazilian is good enough to challenge him.

Tottenham recently signed Richarlison from Everton and Jesus thinks he will prove to be an excellent buy.

Discussing his international teammate, Jesus told The Mirror: "I hope that we can both end the season fighting for the Golden Boot because I like him.

"He's a very good guy, amazing player, so I wish him all the best but not against us!"

Gabriel Jesus and Brazil teammate Richarlison (right) pictured in 2018

Jesus and Brazil teammate Richarlison (right) pictured in 2018

Richarlison scored 11 Premier League goals last season in an Everton team that narrowly avoided relegation.

The EPL's Golden Boot award was shared last season after Liverpool's Mo Salah and Tottenham's Son Heung-min each scored 23 top-flight goals.

Jesus has made an encouraging start to his Arsenal career by scoring three goals in two pre-season friendlies.

After netting twice in a 5-3 win over Nurnberg, Jesus scored a brilliant goal as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 in Baltimore.

Gabriel Jesus and Brazil teammate Richarlison (right) pictured in 2018
News

Gabriel Jesus Targets EPL Golden Boot But Thinks Richarlison Could Also Be A Contender

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Romeo Beckham pictured playing for Inter Miami against Barcelona in July 2022
News

Phil Neville Says His Son And Romeo Beckham Deserved To Play In Inter Miami Vs Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales29 minutes ago
Paulo Dybala pictured after scoring for Argentina against Italy in June 2022
News

Paulo Dybala Signs For Roma On Three-Year Deal Said To Contain €20m Release Clause

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured during PSG's tour of Japan in 2022
Watch

Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal As A 35-Year-Old To Help PSG Beat Kawasaki Frontale

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured training at DRV PNK Stadium before Barcelona's 6-0 win over Inter Miami in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Likely To Make Barcelona Debut In Vegas Clasico Against Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Barcelona's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 6-0 win over Inter Miami in July 2022
Watch

Highlights: Inter Miami 0-6 Barcelona - Watch Raphinha Score One And Assist Two On Debut

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Raheem Sterling pictured playing for Manchester City in February 2022
News

Raheem Sterling Takes No.17 At Chelsea (For Now) As Man City Give Joao Cancelo His No.7

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Ronny Rodelin pictured unleashing a long-range lob which resulted in a stunning goal on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Swiss Super League season
Watch

Ronny Rodelin Scores 45-Yard Goal Of The Year Contender Five Minutes Into New Swiss Season

By Robert SummerscalesJul 19, 2022
Roma manager Jose Mourinho pictured kissing the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy after his team beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the tournament's first ever final in May 2022
News

Jose Mourinho Gets Tattoo Of UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy On Right Arm

By Robert SummerscalesJul 19, 2022