Gabriel Jesus Targets EPL Golden Boot But Thinks Richarlison Could Also Be A Contender

Gabriel Jesus is targeting individual glory as well as team success in his first season as an Arsenal player.

The 25-year-old swapped Premier League champions Manchester City for the top-four hopefuls this summer in a bid to get more game time.

In six seasons at City, his highest tally of EPL goals came in the 2019/20 campaign when he scored 14.

But at Arsenal he should get more minutes and play primarily in his favored no.9 position, rather than the wide role he was often given at City.

Gabriel Jesus scored 95 Premier League goals in 236 appearances for Manchester City IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

These new circumstances could make Jesus a contender for the Premier League's Golden Boot award.

Indeed, that is his target but he believes another Brazilian is good enough to challenge him.

Tottenham recently signed Richarlison from Everton and Jesus thinks he will prove to be an excellent buy.

Discussing his international teammate, Jesus told The Mirror: "I hope that we can both end the season fighting for the Golden Boot because I like him.

"He's a very good guy, amazing player, so I wish him all the best but not against us!"

Jesus and Brazil teammate Richarlison (right) pictured in 2018 IMAGO /PRiME Media Images/Andy Rowland

Richarlison scored 11 Premier League goals last season in an Everton team that narrowly avoided relegation.

The EPL's Golden Boot award was shared last season after Liverpool's Mo Salah and Tottenham's Son Heung-min each scored 23 top-flight goals.

Jesus has made an encouraging start to his Arsenal career by scoring three goals in two pre-season friendlies.

After netting twice in a 5-3 win over Nurnberg, Jesus scored a brilliant goal as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 in Baltimore.