Watch Brilliant First Touch Set Up Another Gabriel Jesus Goal As Arsenal Beat Everton

Gabriel Jesus scored a brilliant goal on Saturday night to mark his first start for Arsenal in a 2-0 friendly win over Everton.

The former Manchester City star had come off the bench to net twice as Arsenal beat Nurnberg 5-3 in their first summer friendly of 2022 eight days earlier.

On Saturday Jesus was named in Mikel Arteta's starting lineup as Arsenal took on Frank Lampard's Toffees at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

Jesus celebrated his first start by opening the scoring in the 33rd minute after getting on the end of a corner kick taken by Cedric Soares.

Gabriel Jesus pictured (left) in action for Arsenal against Everton at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in July 2022

It was much better than a standard set-piece goal as Cedric's cross was controlled at the far post superbly by Jesus, who then lashed the ball past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Unlike Jesus, Pickford did not cover himself in glory.

The England stopper was not even in the equation as Jesus smashed the ball into the top corner, having made a rash decision to try to come and catch Cedric's cross.

Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal's lead before half-time when Jesus was subbed off and replaced by Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal's next game is against Orlando City on Wednesday before they face Chelsea next weekend.

