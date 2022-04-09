Skip to main content

VAR Disallows Arsenal Goal After Reviewing It For 3 Mins & 40 Secs As Brighton Win Away

One of the Premier League's longest ever VAR reviews took place at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The lengthly check eventually disallowed a goal that had been scored by Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal were losing 1-0 at home to Brighton in first-half added time when Martinelli headed home from ultra close range.

Martinelli had originally flicked the ball on from a Bukayo Saka corner but when it was headed back to him by defender Gabriel, was his offside?

It took the video assistant referee three minutes and 40 seconds to decide that indeed Martinelli was offside.

The reason it took so long was that multiple players had been in such close proximity that extra angles were required.

Also, it was pretty tight.

Brighton had earlier taken the lead through Leandro Trossard on 29 minutes.

The visitors doubled their lead in the second half courtesy of a stunning strike by Enock Mwepu.

A heavily-deflected shot from Martin Odegaard pulled a goal back for the Gunners late on, but Brighton held on for three points.

Arsenal's 2-1 defeat handed the advantage to rivals Tottenham in the battle to finish in the Premier League's top four places.

Gabriel Martinelli (35) pictured scoring for Arsenal against Brighton but his goal was later disallowed after a VAR review

