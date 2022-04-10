Watch Brighton Score Goal Of The Season Contender In Win At Arsenal - Premier League Highlights

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu scored one of the best goals of the 2021/22 Premier League season to help his team win 2-1 at Arsenal on Saturday.

The move started on the left flank with interplay between Marc Cucurella and Alexis Mac Allister.

Moises Caicedo then played a progressive one-two with Leandro Trossard, whose return pass came via a stylish back-heel flick, before a cross found Mwepu just outside the box.

Mwepu met the cross with a volley which made such a sweet sound before flashing past Gunners goalie Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale was unable to stop a superb goal by Brighton's Enock Mwepu IMAGO/PA Images/Aaron Chown

That goal came on 66 minutes to make it 2-0 to Brighton after Trossard had given them the lead in the first half.

Arsenal almost went into the half-time interval level but what they thought was an added-time equalizer by Gabriel Martinelli was ruled out for offside after a VAR review which lasted three minutes and 40 seconds.

The Gunners did not give up after going 2-0 down. Martin Odegaard hit the crossbar from a free-kick, as did Eddie Nketiah from the rebound.

Odegaard's luck improved in the penultimate minute of normal time when he scored from long range courtesy of a huge deflection off former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

But Brighton held on and you can watch match highlights of their 2-1 win below.

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton Highlights