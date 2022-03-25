Gareth Bale Fires Back At "Disgusting" Critics In Spanish Media After Starring For Wales

Gareth Bale described sections of the Spanish media as "disgusting" after firing Wales into a World Cup qualifying playoff final on Tuesday.

Bale has only played 83 minutes for Real Madrid since August, but he remained on the pitch until added time as Wales beat Austria 2-1.

He had earlier scored two brilliant goals, including one from a direct free-kick.

But Bale had made headlines before a ball had been kicked on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was attacked in various Spanish publications for his decision to declare himself fit to play for Wales after being unavailable for Real's 4-0 defeat by Barcelona on Sunday.

Newspaper Marca went as far as calling Bale a "parasite" in an article titled "HE'S NOT HURT ANYMORE".

Bale stared down to the lens of a camera while tapping the Wales crest on his shirt after scoring his second goal against Austria.

He was later asked in a post-match interview if he had been sending a message.

He replied: "I don't need to send a message.

"I don't need to send anything, it's a waste of my time, it's disgusting and they should also be ashamed of themselves. I'm not fussed."

Wales must now wait until June to play either Scotland or Ukraine for a place at Qatar 2022.

June will also see Bale end his toxic relationship with Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of that month.

Bale has produced some magic moments for Real, including two stand-out displays in victorious Champions League finals.

But he has been targeted both by fans and journalists throughout his time at the Bernabeu, largely but not exclusively in recent years because of his perceived preference for his country over his club.