Skip to main content

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Highlights And Match Stats As Aubameyang Scores Twice On Clasico Debut

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals in his first ever Clasico as Barcelona earned a shock 4-0 win away to La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

The former Arsenal striker opened the scoring with a header from an Ousmane Dembele cross, before scoring again in the second half with a left-footed chip.

In between those goals, Ronald Araujo headed in from a Dembele corner, before Aubameyang provided a back-heeled assist for Ferran Torres.

Barca could have won by a much greater margin had they been more clinical in front of goal.

Yet they still outperformed their Expected Goals figure. Barca's XG score was 2.96, while Real's was 0.85.

Aubameyang was unsurprisingly named as the man of the match. He received a 9.5/10 in our Barcelona player ratings.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his second goal in a 4-0 win for Barcelona at Real Madrid

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois topscored in our Real Madrid player ratings, despite conceding four goals.

Courtois made six saves at the Bernabeu - two more than Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Check out more match stats below, then scroll down further for video highlights.

Match Stats

Match stats from March 2022's Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu

Real MadridBarcelona

9

Fouls

12

4

Yellow cards

4

0

Red cards

0

0

Offsides

0

4

Corners

3

40%

Possession

60%

14

Shots

18

4

Shots on target

10

Aubameyang had half of Barcelona's 10 shots on target.

The former Arsenal striker dominated during his 70 minutes on the pitch.

Aubameyang Stats

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's match stats against Real Madrid

Touches

27

Shots

6

Shots on target

5

Goals

2

Assists

1

Passes

18

Pass accuracy

72.2%

Key passes

2

Match Highlights

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his second goal in a 4-0 win for Barcelona at Real Madrid
Watch

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Highlights And Match Stats As Aubameyang Scores Twice On Clasico Debut

By Robert Summerscales35 minutes ago
Thibaut Courtois pictured during Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat by Barcelona in March 2022
Features

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs Barcelona As 7.5/10 Courtois Is Let Down By Teammates In El Clasico

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Barcelona in their 4-0 win at Real Madrid in March 2022
Features

Barcelona Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid As 9.5/10 Aubameyang Shines On Clasico Debut

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Harry Kane (center) provided two official assists as Tottenham beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League in March 2022
News

Harry Kane Leapfrogs Paul Pogba And Cristiano Ronaldo On List Of Most Premier League Assists Ever

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
A woman is escorted away by security staff after attempting to stage a "Just Stop Oil' protest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Tottenham Hotspur Security Staff Stop Two Protesters From Tying Themselves To Goalposts

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Wembley Stadium pictured ahead of an FA Cup semi-final in 2021
News

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Serves Up London Derby For Chelsea Plus Possible UCL Final Repeat

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Ivan Toney pictured playing for Brentford in the 2021/22 season
Watch

Was Ivan Toney Being Humble Or Disrespecting Brentford In Latest Viral Video?

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Lionel Messi holds the Champions League trophy alongside Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez in 2015
News

Xavi Says Barcelona Doors Are Always Open For "Best Player In History" Lionel Messi

By Robert SummerscalesMar 19, 2022
Mason Mount is congratulated by Thomas Tuchel after assisting two goals in Chelsea 2-0 win at Middlesbrough in 2022
News

Mason Mount Targets Domestic Glory After Reaching Chelsea Landmark Against Middlesbrough

By Robert SummerscalesMar 19, 2022