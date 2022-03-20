Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Highlights And Match Stats As Aubameyang Scores Twice On Clasico Debut
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals in his first ever Clasico as Barcelona earned a shock 4-0 win away to La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
The former Arsenal striker opened the scoring with a header from an Ousmane Dembele cross, before scoring again in the second half with a left-footed chip.
In between those goals, Ronald Araujo headed in from a Dembele corner, before Aubameyang provided a back-heeled assist for Ferran Torres.
Barca could have won by a much greater margin had they been more clinical in front of goal.
Yet they still outperformed their Expected Goals figure. Barca's XG score was 2.96, while Real's was 0.85.
Aubameyang was unsurprisingly named as the man of the match. He received a 9.5/10 in our Barcelona player ratings.
Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois topscored in our Real Madrid player ratings, despite conceding four goals.
Courtois made six saves at the Bernabeu - two more than Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Check out more match stats below, then scroll down further for video highlights.
Match Stats
|Real Madrid
|Barcelona
9
Fouls
12
4
Yellow cards
4
0
Red cards
0
0
Offsides
0
4
Corners
3
40%
Possession
60%
14
Shots
18
4
Shots on target
10
Aubameyang had half of Barcelona's 10 shots on target.
The former Arsenal striker dominated during his 70 minutes on the pitch.
Aubameyang Stats
Touches
27
Shots
6
Shots on target
5
Goals
2
Assists
1
Passes
18
Pass accuracy
72.2%
Key passes
2