Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona Highlights And Match Stats As Aubameyang Scores Twice On Clasico Debut

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals in his first ever Clasico as Barcelona earned a shock 4-0 win away to La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

The former Arsenal striker opened the scoring with a header from an Ousmane Dembele cross, before scoring again in the second half with a left-footed chip.

In between those goals, Ronald Araujo headed in from a Dembele corner, before Aubameyang provided a back-heeled assist for Ferran Torres.

Barca could have won by a much greater margin had they been more clinical in front of goal.

Yet they still outperformed their Expected Goals figure. Barca's XG score was 2.96, while Real's was 0.85.

Aubameyang was unsurprisingly named as the man of the match. He received a 9.5/10 in our Barcelona player ratings.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 IMAGO/Pressinphoto/Ruben Albarran

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois topscored in our Real Madrid player ratings, despite conceding four goals.

Courtois made six saves at the Bernabeu - two more than Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Check out more match stats below, then scroll down further for video highlights.

Match Stats

Real Madrid Barcelona 9 Fouls 12 4 Yellow cards 4 0 Red cards 0 0 Offsides 0 4 Corners 3 40% Possession 60% 14 Shots 18 4 Shots on target 10

Aubameyang had half of Barcelona's 10 shots on target.

The former Arsenal striker dominated during his 70 minutes on the pitch.

Aubameyang Stats

Touches 27 Shots 6 Shots on target 5 Goals 2 Assists 1 Passes 18 Pass accuracy 72.2% Key passes 2

Match Highlights