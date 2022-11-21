Skip to main content

Gareth Bale Rescues Wales With Historic World Cup Goal To Deny USA Victory In Ar Rayyan

USA 1-1 Wales

Gareth Bale became the first Welshman to score at a FIFA World Cup since 1958 as his side came from behind to draw 1-1 with the USMNT in Ar Rayyan.

Timothy Weah had fired the USA into a deserved lead but Wales improved after the interval and Bale's late penalty was just reward.

These two teams are likely to be vying for second place in Group B, after watching England thrash Iran 6-2 earlier on Monday.

The battle will resume on Friday when Wales face Iran, before the USA tackle England.

Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Wales against the USA at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Bale scored Wales' first World Cup goal since 1958

Wales emphatically won the pre-match sing-off, with their national anthem belted out much more impressively than a mumbled rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

But while Wales were clearly up for the fight, they went on to be outclassed during the first half and deservedly fell behind in the 36th minute.

Weah, son of former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, timed his run to perfection and produced a neat one-touch finish past Wayne Hennessey after being played in on goal by Christian Pulisic.

It was a fine assist by Pulisic. His first involvement in the move was to win a header inside his own half to find Yunus Musah, before regaining possession from Josh Sargent moments later.

Pulisic then drove at the Wales defense before threading the perfect pass between Ben Davies and Chris Mepham to gift Weah a golden chance.

Timothy Weah pictured celebrating after scoring for the USA against Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Timothy Weah scored for the USA on his World Cup debut

After barely laying a glove on the USA in the first 45, Wales found a way to disrupt their rhythm in the second period.

They created some chances too. Ben Davies forced a good save from Matt Turner. Kieffer Moore then wasted a golden opportunity to score when he missed the target with a header.

Bale had been kept quiet until the 81st minute when he was fouled inside the 18-yard box by Walker Zimmerman.

There were no other candidate to take the spot-kick, which Bale expertly dispatched into the top corner before celebrating in front of a sea of red jerseys behind the goal.

