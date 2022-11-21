Skip to main content

Bukayo Saka Scores Twice As England Hit Iran For Six In World Cup Group B Opener

England 6-2 Iran

Bukayo Saka scored twice as England made a spectacular start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign by thrashing Group B rivals Iran in Doha on Monday.

Saka, Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling scored in the first half before the Arsenal youngster struck again in the second period.

Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish came off the bench to score England's fifth and sixth after Porto forward Mehdi Taremi had scored a fine consolation goal for Iran.

England captain Harry Kane claimed two assists.

The Three Lions had been on course to equal their biggest ever victory at a World Cup - a 6-1 win over Panama in 2018 - until Taremi scored his second goal of the game by converting a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate opted to play a 4-3-3 formation with Harry Maguire and John Stones as his center-backs.

Maguire almost scored the game's opening goal but his headed effort hit the crossbar just after the half-hour.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

England did find the net from a header three minutes later when Bellingham met a Luke Shaw cross to become his country's second youngest scorer in World Cup history.

Another youngster then got England's second when Saka found the top corner after being teed up by Maguire.

Maguire set up Sterling for goal no.3 in the first of 14 minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

The reason that so much time was added on was because Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand had earlier needed lengthy treatment after a clash of heads with a teammate.

Beiranvand went off at 0-0, throwing replacement Seyed Hossein Hosseini into the lions' den.

Despite Iran defending deep, Hosseini was frequently exposed.

Saka's second goal came at the end of a mazy run by the Arsenal man, while Rashford made it five after being found in plenty of space by Kane.

Grealish's first World Cup goal owed a lot to the work of fellow substitute Callum Wilson.

Despite England's dominance, Taremi had the last word. He sent England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after a VAR review had found Stones guilty of pulling Morteza Pouraliganji's jersey. 

In This Article (1)

Arsenal
Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking at a press conference in Qatar on November 21, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Wales against the USA at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Bale Rescues Wales With Historic World Cup Goal To Deny USA Victory In Ar Rayyan

By Robert Summerscales
A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Timothy Weah score against Wales at the 2022 World Cup
News

USMNT Hero Tim Weah Scores From Captain America Assist... To Send Wonder Woman Wild

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from outside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium during the USA's game against Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

American Journalist Grant Wahl "Detained" Before USA Game For Wearing Rainbow Shirt

By Robert Summerscales
Jack Grealish pictured jiggling his arms while celebrating his goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

(Video) The Beautiful Story Behind Jack Grealish's Goal Celebration Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured (left) heading the ball to score in Holland's 2-0 win over Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Cody Gakpo Delivers On Big Stage As Holland Beat Senegal In World Cup Group A

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

England Must Improve To Beat USA, Warns Gareth Southgate Despite Big Win Over Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Jude Bellingham pictured celebrating after scoring in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Former England Captain Hails Jude Bellingham After "Complete Performance" Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Bukayo Saka Scores Twice As England Hit Iran For Six In World Cup Group B Opener

By Robert Summerscales