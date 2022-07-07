Skip to main content

Gareth Bale's MLS Debut For LAFC In Doubt Over Paperwork Delay

Gareth Bale may not be able to make his much-anticipated Major League Soccer debut for Los Angeles FC this week.

The Wales legend is joining LAFC on a free transfer from Real Madrid after his contract with the European champions expired late last month.

With the MLS transfer window officially opening on Thursday, it had been hoped that Bale could be registered in time to make his debut against city rivals LA Galaxy on Friday night.

But that now looks unlikely.

LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo was asked in a press conference this week if he could see any situation in which Bale would be able to play against Galaxy.

Cherundolo replied: "The process is still ongoing so I really don't have an answer for you."

Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022

Wales captain Gareth Bale had been hoping to make his MLS debut on Friday

But fellow new signing Giorgio Chiellini is available to play on Friday.

Cherundolo has been very impressed with the 37-year-old's impact in training since arriving on a free transfer from Juventus this summer.

"His ability to communicate on the field and his leadership skills have already been felt and already affected some of the guys.

"Any time you add players like that there's also an effect on the other players' performance and concentration levels, which have been stepped up a notch.

"So his impact has been great."

LAFC are currently top of the Western Conference with 36 points from their first 18 games in 2022.

