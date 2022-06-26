Gareth Bale Confirms Transfer To LAFC And Could Make Debut In Derby Against Galaxy

Gareth Bale confirmed his transfer to Los Angeles FC this weekend when he posed in club kit in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter.

Bale also changed his social media bios by adding "@lafc".

The Wales captain, 32, is still under contract at Real Madrid until June 30 but he will move to LAFC on July 7 once the MLS transfer window opens.

Gareth Bale pictured wearing LAFC kit in a video posted to announce his transfer to the MLS from Real Madrid Twitter/@GarethBale11

When Will Gareth Bale Make His LAFC Debut?

LAFC's first game after the transfer window opens will be against city rivals LA Galaxy on July 9.

So Bale could make his LAFC debut in a derby match at Banc of California Stadium.

The MLS regular season will end on October 9 but Western Conference leaders LAFC look well placed to make the play-offs which will conclude on November 5.

Wales will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar on November 21 against the USMNT.

Before Bale announced his move on social media, The Athletic reported that he was set to sign an initial one-year deal with LAFC with the option of extending it by another 18 months.

Bale is joining LAFC on a Targeted Allocation Money deal.