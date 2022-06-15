Skip to main content

Former England International Tells Gareth Southgate To Build Team Around Phil Foden

Ex-England defender Stephen Warnock believes that Gareth Southgate should build his team around Manchester City's Phil Foden.

Foden has been named as the PFA Young Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons, but he only featured in one of England's four UEFA Nations League fixtures this month.

That was a 22-minute cameo appearance on Tuesday as England were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary in Wolverhampton.

After the game, two-time England international Warnock - who is now a pundit for BBC Sport - told Radio 5 Live that Foden needs to be involved a lot more.

Phil Foden pictured receiving instructions from manager Gareth Southgate during England's 4-0 loss to Hungary in June 2022

"If you want to create for Harry Kane, it has to come from somewhere," said Warnock.

"Phil Foden is a genius, an absolute genius, he could be one of the most decorated footballers of the English game because he is that good and started so young at Manchester City.

"He's one of the first names in their team but we struggle to get him in the England team. Build a system around him, he is one of the most creative players in the Premier League, he could dominate the game."

Foden has been capped 16 times at senior international level since making his England debut in 2020.

He previously represented the Three Lions at Under 21, U19, U18, U17 and U16 levels.

Foden won the Golden Ball award for being the best player in the tournament in 2017 when England won the U17 World Cup in India.

