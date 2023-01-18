Skip to main content

FIFA World Cup Final Beat Super Bowl LVI By More Than One BILLION Viewers In TV Ratings

FIFA has claimed that around 1.5 billion people watched the 2022 World Cup final live on television.

Those viewers witnessed a thrilling exhibition of sporting drama as Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Kylian Mbappe's France in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw in Qatar.

One month on from that famous final, FIFA published some data regarding Qatar 2022.

As well as estimating that the final "achieved a global reach of close to 1.5 billion viewers", FIFA claimed that the tournament resulted in "almost six billion engagements on social media".

To put a global TV audience of 1.5 billion into perspective, Super Bowl LVI was watched live by fewer than 200 million people worldwide.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Champions League final generally attracts around 400 million live TV viewers.

A TV camera operator at Lusail Stadium pictured filming the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France

