Argentina Beat France On Penalties In Best World Cup Final Ever After Epic 3-3 Draw

Argentina are world champions for the first time in 36 years after beating France in a penalty shootout after an epic 3-3 draw in the final of Qatar 2022.

The game will likely go down in history as the best World Cup final ever.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

But their comeback was eventually fruitless after Emiliano Martinez became Argentina's shootout hero for the second time in the tournament.

Players of Argentina pictured celebrating during the World Cup final IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

France were outplayed at Lusail Stadium for much of the final and did not register a single shot until the 68th minute.

Argentina took the lead in the 23rd minute when Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick awarded for a foul on Angel Di Maria by Ousmane Dembele.

Messi's goal was his sixth of the tournament and it temporarily moved him clear of Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

Di Maria made it 2-0 by finishing off a fine team move on 36 minutes.

Angel Di Maria pictured celebrating after scoring Argentina's second goal in the World Cup final IMAGO/Matthias Koch

France manager Didier Deschamps was understandably concerned and took drastic action by making a double substitution before half time.

Off went Dembele and Oliver Giroud to be replaced by Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram in the 41st minute.

Neither Kolo Muani nor Thuram made an instant impact but both would later be involved in France goals.

Kolo Muani was fouled by Nicolas Otamendi for the 80th-minute penalty kick converted by Mbappe.

Ninety-five seconds later Mbappe leveled the game with a superb volley following an assist by Thuram.

The game went to extra time, despite Messi going close to winning it with a spectacular effort in the 97th minute.

Unlike in many bouts of extra time, both teams committed to attack and the goals continued to flow.

Messi scored his second of the game to restore Argentina's lead when he squeezed a shot just over the line early in the second period of extra time.

But just as had happened in normal time, Mbappe stepped up to deny Argentina.

Mbappe converted his second spot-kick of the game in the 118th minute after Gonzalo Montiel had been penalized for handball.

France nearly won 4-3 late on by Emiliano Martinez pulled off a late save to deny Kolo Muani.

Martinez almost thwarted Mbappe at the start of the shootout but the hat-trick hero just squeezed his kick past the Argentina keeper.

Messi also found the net in the shootout but Kingsley Coman was denied by Martinez before Aurelien Tchouameni missed the target.

2022 World Cup Final Highlights: Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 To Argentina On Penalties)

