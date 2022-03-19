How Chelsea Changed Tactics Vs Middlesbrough To Avoid Losing Like Man United And Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he changed his normal tactics in a bid to avoid an FA Cup defeat at Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough had beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford in a penalty shootout in round four, before claiming another Premier League scalp by defeating Tottenham 1-0 in the last 16.

Tuchel studied both of those matches in the build-up to Saturday's quarter-final, prompting him to abandon his usual 3-4-3 formation.

Instead, Chelsea lined up in a customized 4-1-4-1 system, with Mateo Kovacic as a holding midfielder, while Malang Sarr moved from center-back to left-back.

Cesar Azpilicueta played as a narrow right-back and frequently offered support to center-backs Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva.

The changes seemed to work as Chelsea dominated the game and won 2-0 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea moved Malang Sarr to left-back to keep Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones under control IMAGO/NurPhoto

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Tuchel explained how he had studied Middlesbrough's previous FA Cup wins and what he had learned.

"We saw that they were brave," he said. "We were totally aware of their strengths, of their structure. They push the wing-back on the right side up so he's almost a winger, so we adapted to that and decided to play a 4-1 and not our usual 3-2 shape.

"We had Malang Sarr at left-back to have a close connection with their right wing-back [Isaiah Jones] and played with the other defenders in a three against two with their two strikers.

"That was impressive, for the guys to show the discipline and fulfill the plan. They were reliable and, within the plan, they showed the individual quality and determination that is needed."

Chelsea were the first team to book their place in the draw for the FA Cup semi-finals. The draw will take place on Sunday shortly before Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool.