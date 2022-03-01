Tottenham Player Ratings Vs Middlesbrough As Kane & Son Stutter In FA Cup Exit

Tottenham Hotspur have exited the FA Cup in the fifth round for the third consecutive season.

A below-par performance from Spurs, including their star duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, saw them beaten 1-0 in extra time by Championship side Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Josh Coburn lashed in the winning goal for Middlesbrough, who had knocked out Manchester United in the previous round.

Antonio Conte named a very strong-looking starting XI at the Riverside and we have rated their performances, which were largely underwhelming, below.

Harry Kane has been in fine form recently but he was nowhere near his best at Middlesbrough IMAGO/News Images/Mark Cosgrove

Tottenham Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

Did not have a save to make until the 88th minute but he stayed warm and made a low save to prevent Isaiah Jones from winning it for Boro. Bravely gathered a low cross in extra time and then produced another important stop to thwart Marcus Tavernier. Beaten by a thunderbolt.

Cristian Romero - 5/10

Made a good block to stop Andraz Sporar early on and was the most positive member of Tottenham's back three in terms of breaking forward. But got rolled by Folarin Balogun and lost a header he shouldn't have in extra time which gave Boro a big chance to make it 2-0.

Eric Dier - 5.5/10

Had the game's first shot on target with an excellent long-range free-kick just before the hour. Also went close with a headed effort. Defended pretty well at the center of a back three but struggled after Spurs changed formation.

Eric Dier was pictured beating the ground in frustration after missing a chance to score IMAGO/News Images/Mark Cosgrove

Ben Davies - 6/10

Didn't do much wrong. Won a good share of his aerial battles.

Matt Doherty - 6/10

Got into some promising positions but was a little clunky on the ball. Missed a good chance just before half-time when he beat Boro's keeper to the ball, only to fire high over an open goal from a wide angle. Much more solid defensively than Emerson Royal, who replaced him on 81 minutes.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

Has become a lot more dynamic and forward-thinking under Antonio Conte in recent games. Supplied a brilliant run and cross which almost led to Ryan Sessegnon scoring. But was not able to dominate in midfield, largely because he had very little support.

Harry Winks - 5/10

Was a passenger in the center of the park where Spurs lost the midfield battle to a team 21 places below them in the English league system.

Harry Winks was one of Tottenham's poorest performers at the Riverside Stadium Mark Cosgrove/News Images

Ryan Sessegnon - 6/10

Almost set up Kane for an early opener, but his pass was well intercepted after a powerful drive forward. Did OK before being subbed off for Steven Bergwijn 10 minutes before the end of normal time.

Son Heung-min - 5.5/10

Endured a frustrating night but could have won it for Spurs in added time at the end of the 90 when his header was straight at the keeper. Had another two chances in extra time. He complete missed the ball with the first one, before his back-heeled effort was well saved.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5.5/10

Caught a little by surprise at Middlesbrough's intensity early on. But slowly grew into the game. Set up two chances for Son and went close himself from long range. Made way for Sergio Reguilon at half-time in extra time.

Harry Kane - 5.5/10

Twice slipped and fell, much to the delight of the home fans. Had the ball in the net on 60 minutes but was called offside. If there was a VAR on duty, the lines would have been out. Only registered one shot, two fewer than Boro striker Sporar.