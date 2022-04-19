Sadio Mane's Assist For Mo Salah Against Man United Was Too Much For James Milner

Mo Salah had uncharacteristically gone eight games without scoring for club and country.

But Liverpool's Egyptian icon ended his barren run in style with a fine goal against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Salah timed his run to perfection and controlled the ball dead with his right foot, before striking it low past keeper David de Gea with his favored left.

But even better than Salah's two-touch finish was the pass that set him up.

That came from Sadio Mane, who played a delicious first-time clipped though pass over the head of Harry Maguire and into Salah's path.

It was soccer poetry in motion and it was almost too much for Liverpool substitute James Milner watching from the bench.

Milner's reaction to the goal was priceless. The 36-year-old was pictured expressing his shock by covering his mouth with both of his hands.

Salah went on to score again as Liverpool won 4-0.

Luis Diaz had earlier given Liverpool a fifth-minute lead after being set up by Salah.

Salah, Mane and Diaz each ended the game with at least one goal and an assist.

Diaz had set up Mane for Liverpool's third goal.