Skip to main content

Sadio Mane's Assist For Mo Salah Against Man United Was Too Much For James Milner

Mo Salah had uncharacteristically gone eight games without scoring for club and country.

But Liverpool's Egyptian icon ended his barren run in style with a fine goal against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Salah timed his run to perfection and controlled the ball dead with his right foot, before striking it low past keeper David de Gea with his favored left.

But even better than Salah's two-touch finish was the pass that set him up.

That came from Sadio Mane, who played a delicious first-time clipped though pass over the head of Harry Maguire and into Salah's path.

It was soccer poetry in motion and it was almost too much for Liverpool substitute James Milner watching from the bench.

Milner's reaction to the goal was priceless. The 36-year-old was pictured expressing his shock by covering his mouth with both of his hands.

Salah went on to score again as Liverpool won 4-0.

Luis Diaz had earlier given Liverpool a fifth-minute lead after being set up by Salah.

Salah, Mane and Diaz each ended the game with at least one goal and an assist.

Diaz had set up Mane for Liverpool's third goal.

Sadio Mane pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022

Sadio Mane pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United

Sadio Mane pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022
News

Sadio Mane's Assist For Mo Salah Against Man United Was Too Much For James Milner

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
David de Gea (number 1) and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured squaring up during Liverpool vs Manchester United
Watch

Referee Separates Trent Alexander-Arnold And David De Gea During Liverpool Vs Man United

By Robert Summerscales47 minutes ago
Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022
Watch

Watch Liverpool And Man United Fans Unite For Minute's Applause To Support Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Phil Jones pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 home loss against Wolves in January 2022
News

Man United Boss Ralf Rangnick Explains Phil Jones Decision After Switching To 5-3-2 Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium taken in March 2021
News

Liverpool & Man United Players To Wear Black Armbands After Death Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Son

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette pictured adjusting his armband during his side's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in April 2022
News

Arteta Defends Decision To Make Lacazette Captain But Tells Him To Focus On Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Dortmund against Wolfsburg in April 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Coy On Reports Man City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool in October 2021
News

Man United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Liverpool Game After Death Of Newborn Son

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City in April 2022
News

Man United Tipped To Borrow Another £200m To Expand Old Trafford By 15,000 Seats

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago