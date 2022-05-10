Skip to main content

Jesse Marsch Tips Erling Haaland For Man City Greatness But Wishes He Was "Coming Home" To Leeds

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is convinced that Erling Haaland will be a hit in the Premier League.

Haaland is expected to be officially announced as a Manchester City player later this week, after spending the last two and a half seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Marsch knows Haaland well, having been his manager for the striker's final six months at Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland scored 24 goals in 20 games for Marsch, before leaving Salzburg midway through the 2019/20 season to join Dortmund.

The 21-year-old has so far netted 61 times in 66 Bundesliga games for Dortmund.

He has also proven his worth in the Champions League, where he scored his first 20 goals in a record-quick time of 14 games.

So, it is no wonder Marsch is confident that Haaland will do well in England, the country of his birth.

Marsch told BBC Sport: "Erling Haaland is destined to be one of the best players in the world.

"It's his quality but also his talent. I wish he was coming home to Leeds, his birthplace.

"I understand the decision to go to Manchester City.

"He can play any style of play but certainly I think he makes Manchester City - one of the best teams in the world, if not the best - even better."

Haaland was born in Leeds in July 2000. His father Alf-Inge Haaland left Leeds United that summer after three seasons to sign for Man City, where he stayed until 2003.

But Haaland plays international soccer for Norway, like his dad did, and has so far scored 15 goals in 17 appearances for the Nordic country.

Jesse Marsch pictured speaking to Erling Haaland during their time at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019

Jesse Marsch Tips Erling Haaland For Man City Greatness But Wishes He Was "Coming Home" To Leeds

