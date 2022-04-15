Skip to main content

Barcelona President Joan Laporta "Ashamed" After Frankfurt Took Over Camp Nou

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that his side may have been affected by the number of Eintracht Frankfurt fans at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, Barca had been hoping that home advantage could prove critical in the second.

But Frankfurt were roared on by an estimated 30,000 supporters at Barca'a Camp Nou, despite having only been given an official away allocation of 5,000.

The well-backed German side went on to win 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate to knock Barca out and book a semi-final clash with West Ham.

"Frankly what happened today makes me feel embarrassed and ashamed," Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Barca TV, as reported by The Guardian.

“There were many fans of the other team and not many of ours. I'm very sorry for what has happened.

"What we can avoid are certain situations but as of now, we will have to be much more strict. We can't allow these situations to happen."

Frankfurt fans pictured at the Camp Nou where they witnessed their side knock Barcelona out of the 2021/22 Europa League

Frankfurt fans pictured at the Camp Nou where they witnessed their side knock Barcelona out of the 2021/22 Europa League

Xavi added: "I've tried to tell the players that the important thing is what happens on the pitch, but logically this could have affected us; it's very clear.

"We've tried to focus on the game and we've not been good. It has nothing to do with one thing and the other. It’s not an excuse. It hasn't helped us, but on the pitch, we haven’t been good, and we haven’t competed."

The official attendance was 79,468 but many Barcelona fans reportedly left early in protest at being surrounded by Frankfurt fans.

But how were so many Frankfurt fans able to get tickets for the game? According to Marca, there were three main factors.

It is suggested that many Frankfurt fans simply bought their tickets on general sale from Barcelona's official website, before the club noticed a spike in sales in Germany and later blocked IP addresses there.

Many of the tickets were likely bought by travel agents, who then sold them on as part of match packages to Frankfurt fans.

But the main cause was said to be Barca season-ticket holders selling their seats to Frankfurt fans because they did not wish to watch Europa League soccer.

West Ham will be hoping to avoid a repeat situation in the semi-finals, especially after Hammers fans clashed with Frankfurt supporters in Seville earlier this year.

But the Premier League club are expected to have no problem selling out the London Stadium to their own fans as the home leg will be one of the biggest games in West Ham history.

Frankfurt fans pictured at the Camp Nou where they witnessed their side knock Barcelona out of the 2021/22 Europa League
News

Barcelona President Joan Laporta "Ashamed" After Frankfurt Took Over Camp Nou

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Liverpool's starting XI against Villarreal in their Europa League semi-final second leg at Anfield in May 2016
News

Four Players Remain From Liverpool And Villarreal's Previous European Semi-Final

By Robert SummerscalesApr 14, 2022
Karim Benzema (no.9) pictured scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City in August 2020
News

How Real Madrid Vs Man City Head To Head Is Dead Level Ahead Of Champions League Semi-Final

By Robert SummerscalesApr 14, 2022
UEFA Europa Conference League branding is pictured on a big screen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a game against Vitesse in November 2021
News

UEFA Europa Conference League Prize Money: How Winners Can Earn Up To €15,190,000

By Robert SummerscalesApr 14, 2022
Spanish police descend on Madrid's Plaza Mayor after reports of fighting between Chelsea and Manchester City fans
Watch

Police Charge At Fans After Clashes Between Chelsea And Man City Followers In Madrid

By Robert SummerscalesApr 14, 2022
Roberto Firmino pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Benfica in the Champions League
News

Roberto Firmino Becomes 4th Liverpool Player To Score 20+ UCL Goals As Reds Reach Semi-Finals

By Robert SummerscalesApr 13, 2022
Sime Vrsaljko (right, in bright red jersey and blue shorts) leans aggressively towards Kyle Walker (out of shot)
Watch

Tunnel Footage Shows Sime Vrsaljko Throw Gloves But Did He Spit At Kyle Walker?

By Robert SummerscalesApr 13, 2022
Stefan Savic pictured appearing to head-butt Raheem Sterling
News

Baffling Stefan Savic Stat After Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester City

By Robert SummerscalesApr 13, 2022
Stefan Savic pictured pulling the hair of Jack Grealish during Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid in April 2022
Watch

Stefan Savic Pulls Jack Grealish's Hair Before Police React To Another Bust-Up

By Robert SummerscalesApr 13, 2022