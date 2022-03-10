Skip to main content

Bottles & Chairs Thrown As West Ham & Eintracht Frankfurt Fans Clash In Seville

There were violent altercations involving fans of West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on Wednesday night.

West Ham supporters were in Seville ahead of their team's game with Sevilla on Thursday, while Frankfurt's match against Real Betis in the Spanish city took place on Wednesday after being brought forward by UEFA for security reasons.

One video that has been shared on social media shows a group of Frankfurt fans appearing to target an Irish pub where some West Ham followers were drinking.

In the video, the Frankfurt mob can be seen throwing bottles towards the pub, before the West Ham fans respond in kind. Chairs were also used as projectiles.

According to The Telegraph, eye witnesses reported that the police intervened and used rubber bullets in an attempt to control the disorder.

Away from the shameful scenes on the streets, Frankfurt had a great night on the pitch.

The Bundesliga outfit won 2-1 against Betis, who are currently fifth in La Liga, in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 encounter.

West Ham are seen as underdogs ahead of their first leg against Sevilla, who are currently second in Spain's first division.

Sevilla are the most successful club in the history of the Europa League / UEFA Cup, having won it six times since 2006.

