Jose Mourinho Makes More History As Roma Win First Ever UEFA Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho became the first manager ever to lift the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy after his Roma side beat Feyenoord in Wednesday's final.

Feyenoord dominated possession in Tirana but Roma took the lead on 32 minutes with their first shot of the match and held on for a priceless 1-0 win.

Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo - who had scored a hat-trick in Roma's quarter-final victory over Bodo/Glimt - produced a superb two-touch finish following a long-range pass from Gianluca Mancini.

Nicolo Zaniolo pictured celebrating after scoring for Roma against Feyenoord in the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final

Feyenoord applied much more pressure in the second half and twice struck the Roma post.

But Roma held on to win their first piece of silverware since the 2008 Coppa Italia.

Roma had never previously won a major European trophy (the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup they won in 1961 is not considered to be a major title by UEFA and FIFA).

But Mourinho certainly had.

This was Mourinho's fifth major European final and he has not been on the losing side in any of them.

Jose Mourinho pictured kissing his winners medal after leading Roma to glory in the first ever Europa Conference League final

Mourinho is now the first manager to win European titles with four different clubs.

As well as winning a brand new trophy, Roma earned more than £14 million in Europa Conference League prize money during their successful campaign.

Jose Mourinho's European Finals Record

Jose Mourinho has been a manager in five major European finals and has won all of them

YearCompetitionManagingOpponentResult

2003

UEL

Porto

Celtic

Won 3-2

2004

UCL

Porto

Monaco

Won 3-0

2010

UCL

Inter

Bayern

Won 2-0

2017

UEL

Man Utd

Ajax

Won 2-0

2022

UECL

Roma

Feyenoord

Won 1-0

